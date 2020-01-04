jeremy-clarkson-slammed-for-sickening-comments-claiming-‘god-is-embarrassed’-of-australia-‘because-he’s-decided-to-set-fire-to-it’

Jeremy Clarkson has been slammed for his ‘sickening’ comments about the Australian fires which have killed 23 people so far – as he claimed ‘God is embarrassed’ by it.

In his column, he starts by claiming that he suspected God hasn’t wanted people to live in Australia for some time and that it was his ‘under-the-stairs cupboard for stuff he wanted to forget about’ – so ‘he set fire to it’.

He then goes into detail about some of the creatures he thinks don’t deserve to exist so God created Australia for them to live on.

‘He even used this remote outpost to house some of his more ridiculous ideas. Stuff he came up with when he was drunk. Like those birds that can’t fly and that otter with a beak,’ he ranted in his column in The Sun.

‘Then you have the kangaroo, which gets about by bouncing, and the koala, which is permanently stoned and catches chlamydia if anyone ever picks it up.’

The former Top Gear presenter goes on to comment on the fires, which has forced thousands of families to flee their home as he continued: ”Plainly, God is embarrassed. Because he’s decided to set fire to it. It’s been argued the fires raging across the country were caused by global warming or out-of-control barbies.

‘But when you look at the footage, you know something biblical is going on. Those things are huge.’

He ended his column by explaining that this has happened before in ‘recent years’ and ‘there’s no doubt it will happen again. – meaning people must accept that Australia isn’t meant for humans for live on.

Clarkson’s column has received a lot of backlash on Twitter, with many fans appalled at his ‘joke’ remarks.

@JeremyClarkson bet you don’t respond to you your reprehensible comments about the Australian fires. I always liked you from a far. You now make me sick. — Jane P (@MissJane61) January 4, 2020

@JeremyClarkson I will never read or watch anything of yours again. You are despicable and should be ashamed. People are losing their towns, home and lives in these fires and you make fun of it? Shame on you — Leila Timol (@leila_timol) January 4, 2020

Why is anyone requesting Jeremy Clarkson write a Column about the Australian bush fires? He can’t, and doesn’t, offer any substance or wisdom regarding the situation. A disgusting & monumental failure to be funny at the complete wrong time. Do you really have no compassion? Moron — Jimmy. (@ImJimmyMcCallum) January 4, 2020

I can’t believe the poor taste and lack of empathy from @JeremyClarkson in regards to the Australian bush fires. I’ve been a fan of his for donkeys years but this is below him and ruins @thegrandtour for me #AustraliaBurning #PrayForAustralia — Vander (@VanderDB9) January 4, 2020

More than 100 fires are still raging out of control in New South Wales, Victoria, and South Australia, with temperatures soaring past 48c (120F).

The death toll has risen to 23, with thousands forced to flee their homes and half a billion animals already dead.

It has been reported that over 20,000 square miles has been burnt out around the country – equivalent to a third of the size of England.

And experts have predicted there is still worse to come, with NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian explaining: ‘We are in for a long night and we are still to hit the worst of it.

‘It’s a very volatile situation.’





