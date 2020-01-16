jeremy-clarkson-grosses-everyone-out-with-a-photo-of-otter-poop:-‘what-was-the-point-in-this?’

Jeremy Clarkson is really getting stuck into filming his new Amazon Prime series but has gone extreme TMI on Instagram with his latest post of a mushroom caked in otter poop.

The 59-year-old is currently preparing his first solo series on Amazon Prime Video, I Bought The Farm, an eight-part series which will follow the self-proclaimed ‘inept- townie’ and former climate get to grips with his 1,000 acre farm.

What could go wrong? Everything…

Clarkson promised the programme will highlight the ‘highs and lows’ of farm life, and here’s a low.

Alongside a photo of otter dung on unsuspecting fungi, the former Top Gear host wrote: ‘Otter st on a mushroom. That’s a new one for Instagram.

‘Zoom in and you can see the teeth of what it ate in the fecal matter.’

Cheers.

Fans were, quite rightly, disgusted.

‘I’m eating thank you very much’; ‘Fking hell Jezza’ and ‘Wtf Jeremy…’ were some of the comments beneath from fans ready to hurl.

After James May launched his first Amazon solo series, Jeremy’s is expected to follow later this year.

But before we tune into the Who Wants to Be A Millionaire? host ‘spending the next year in the rain making a show about farming’ there’s another episode of The Grand Tour heading this way imminently, following the death trap that was Seaman, which saw Clarkson, May and Richard Hammond almost getting themselves killed at sea in Vietnam and Cambodia.

This time they’ll be heading to Madagascar, where Hammond also promised Metro.co.uk there will, of course, be another disaster.

The Grand Tour and I Bought A Farm are both coming to Amazon Prime Video later this year.





Got a showbiz story? If you’ve got a celebrity story, video or pictures get in touch with the Metro.co.uk entertainment team by emailing us celebtips@metro.co.uk, calling 020 3615 2145 or by visiting our Submit Stuff page – we’d love to hear from you.

MORE: The Grand Tour planning spin-offs without Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May

MORE: The Grand Tour’s Richard Hammond congratulates Paddy McGuinness and Freddie Flintoff for saving Top Gear – even if Jeremy Clarkson won’t