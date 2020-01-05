jeremy-clarkson-claims-he-‘ruined’-his-image-‘a-long-time-ago’-amid-‘insensitive’-australian-fire-remarks

Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? returned to our screens on Saturday night with a celebrity special – and it did not let us down.

Comedian Frank Skinner was in the hot seat first and he stumbled on a question early on when host Jeremy Clarkson questioned him about the gym.

The host joked: ‘I had you cropped as a bit of a brainbox and I was going to ask you what you were up to now a little bit later, but on the basis of what I have just seen let’s get to it now.’

Frank laughed: ‘Well I am doing a lot of stand-up comedy in January and February 2020, come, Jeremy, it’ll be great.’

He continued: ‘I’ll give you two free tickets if I win the million.’

Jeremy responded: ‘Why don’t I pay for the tickets and give them to the L’Arche?’

Frank went on to tell the host that it was a great idea but ‘you’ll ruin your image if you’re not careful,’ he exclaimed.

‘Oh it was ruined a long time ago I haven’t really got one,’ Jeremy answered.

‘How about I’ll develop one and then I’ll ruin it?’

It follows after the former Top Gear host was slammed for his ‘sickening’ comments about the Australian fires which have killed 23 people so far.

In his column, he started by claiming that he suspected God hasn’t wanted people to live in Australia for some time and that it was his ‘under-the-stairs cupboard for stuff he wanted to forget about’ – so ‘he set fire to it’.

‘He even used this remote outpost to house some of his more ridiculous ideas. Stuff he came up with when he was drunk. Like those birds that can’t fly and that otter with a beak,’ he ranted in his column in The Sun.

‘Then you have the kangaroo, which gets about by bouncing, and the koala, which is permanently stoned and catches chlamydia if anyone ever picks it up.’

The former Top Gear presenter goes on to comment on the fires, which has forced thousands of families to flee their home as he continued: ”Plainly, God is embarrassed. Because he’s decided to set fire to it. It’s been argued the fires raging across the country were caused by global warming or out-of-control barbies.

‘But when you look at the footage, you know something biblical is going on. Those things are huge.’

He ended his column by explaining that this has happened before in ‘recent years’ and ‘there’s no doubt it will happen again. – meaning people must accept that Australia isn’t meant for humans for live on.

Contents 1 Got a showbiz story?

Got a showbiz story? 2 Got a showbiz story?



Got a showbiz story? If you’ve got a celebrity story, video or pictures get in touch with the Metro.co.uk entertainment team by emailing us celebtips@metro.co.uk, calling 020 3615 2145 or by visiting our Submit Stuff page – we’d love to hear from you.

MORE: The Voice 2020: Meghan Trainor is upset that no one sang her song in audition process

MORE: Derek Acorah’s best moments from Most Haunted to Celebrity Big Brother as TV legend dies aged 69

Who Wants To Be A Millionaire continues on ITV tomorrow at 10pm





Got a showbiz story? If you’ve got a celebrity story, video or pictures get in touch with the Metro.co.uk entertainment team by emailing us celebtips@metro.co.uk, calling 020 3615 2145 or by visiting our Submit Stuff page – we’d love to hear from you.

MORE: Jeremy Clarkson slammed for sickening comments claiming ‘God is embarrassed’ by Australia ‘because he’s decided to set fire to it’

MORE: Jeremy Clarkson slates Catherine Tyldesley on Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? for lack of achievements in savage put down





