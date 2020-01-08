jeopardy-icon-alex-trebek-gives-cancer-treatment-update-and-vows-not-to-leave-show

US TV legend Alex Trebek has vowed to stay on Jeopardy as he fights stage 4 pancreatic cancer.

The 79-year-old star publicly announced his diagnosis in March last year, but has been determined to fight it ever since, undergoing numerous therapies and continuing to host the popular quiz show.

Appearing at the Television Critics Association to promote special the Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time, the star gave an update on his health.

‘I don’t foresee that coming up in the near future,’ he said of him quitting, before adding: ‘Some days are better than others.’

Adding he’s going in for more tests later this week, he stated [via Deadline]: ‘My resistance is lower because of the treatments I’ve been having and as you can tell I’ve got the cold that’s going around but this is the second time I’ve had it in the last month and a half.

‘They’ve got me off one of my chemo drugs, which was killing me and I won’t know until tomorrow when I go in for some tests and then maybe a week or so when I know how things stand.

‘I have good days and bad days.’

Trebek has been hosting Jeopardy since 1984, and has become a household name in the US particularly for his cheeky and caring attitude as the game unfolds.

While he has not got any plans to leave, he has previously spoken on ABC that he knows how to say goodbye when the time comes.

Revealing he’d simply ‘ask for 30 seconds at the end of his last taping, he said: ‘I will tell people, “Don’t ask me who’s going to replace me because I have no say whatsoever. But I’m sure that if you give them the same love and attention and respect that you have shown me…then they will be a success and the show will continue being a success.”

He then added: ‘And until we meet again, God bless you and goodbye.’

Alex has two children supporting him – 29-year-old Matthew and 26-year-old Emily.





