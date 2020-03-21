Jennifer Winget in Code M or Hina Khan in Damaged 2: The actress who smoked better?

Jennifer Winget needs no introduction at all. She has a huge fan following for her flawless acting and mesmerizing beauty. Jennifer Winget is a perfectionist and the roles she plays depict it very well. This television industry’s leading lady has won numerous awards for her ultimate acting. Recently, she was seen playing the role of a woman in the army. She was seen smoking in the web series and she made it look as real as it could get. The portrayal of perfect expressions made it look extremely authentic and smooth.

On the other hand, we have Hina Khan, one of the most versatile actresses in the television industry. Hina Khan can be the perfect protagonist as well as a vicious vamp. She was recently seen playing a strong role in the horror show Damaged 2. Hina Khan’s character demanded to do drugs and be her own lost self. She aced it like no other and she pulled off the scenes where she had to smoke like a pro. She acted so well, it seemed as real as it could get.

Both these actresses made the smoking scenes extremely authentic with there acting skills. Who do you think aced it amongst them?

Vote here.

(This article is for entertainment purpose only and doesn’t promote smoking. Smoking is injurious to health and it kills)