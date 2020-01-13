jennifer-lopez-was-a-big-inspiration-behind-fleabag-and-we-don’t-know-what-to-do-with-this-information

Little did you know, or perhaps you did, that Jennifer Lopez was a massive inspiration behind Fleabag.

As Phoebe Waller-Bridge, creator and star of the hit show, headed onto the stage to accept the award for best comedy series she felt the need to let us in on a little secret.

Surprising the lot of us, instead of thanking Andrew Scott, as is what she did last week at the Golden Globes, Phoebe wanted to pay tribute and shout out to JLo – someone who inspired the series more than we know.

She began: ‘Also this is a bit of a random shout out, but you have no idea how much you can accidentally inspire people just by doing your work and somebody inspired this show in a way that she will neve know, and that is JLo.’

‘I decided The Priests favourite song was Jenny From The Block and it opened the entire character up for me,’ Phoebe continued to the audience at the Barker Hanger tonight.



‘That’s really genuine, so thank you JLo.’

We couldn’t see Jennifer’s reaction, but we can only assume it was of utter merriment.

Surely she’s a fan of Fleabag, non?

Turns out, yes, yes she is.

After the sweet moment, JLo wrote on Twitter: ‘I’m a huge fan of yours too, #PhoebeWallerBridge! Congrats on the wins for @fleabag! #CriticsChoiceAwards.’

All class, that JLo.

It was more of a family-friendly speech from the famous creator, who was earlier bleeped for her acceptance of the best actress in a comedy series gong.

What those glued to the screens heard was merely: ‘If I ever imagined in a million years I’d get up here…’ but punters lucky enough to be in the room heard that sentence ending: ‘…getting things like this for writing a character who literally looks at the camera and says “fk me up the a*s”.’

Wow.

She added: ‘So thank you for getting behind that.’

Fans evidently thought it was hilarious, with one writing on Twitter: ‘Phoebe Waller-Bridge just said “fk me up the a*s”, live, in the CW, at what? Is it 5pm PST right now? GIVE HER ANOTHER AWARD.’

While Critics’ member Matt Neglia, who was in the crowd, added the quote with a simple: ‘Legend’.





