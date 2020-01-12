jennifer-lopez-stuns-at-los-angeles-critics-association-awards-as-she-wins-best-supporting-actress-gong

Jennifer Lopez looked sensational as she picked up an award at the Los Angeles Critics Association Awards last night.

J.Lo won the best supporting actress gong at the ceremony for her role in 2019 crime caper Hustlers.

The If You Had My Love singer is meanwhile gearing up for a possible Oscar nomination this week.

The 50-year-old is widely expected to get a best supporting actress nod for her role in the same film, in which she plays motherly stripper Ramona.

Best of luck, Jen!

The Oscars nominations are revealed tomorrow (Monday 13 January 2020).

Other big winners last night included Antonio Banderas, who won best actor for Pain and Glory and Mary Kay Place who won best actress for Diane.

Meanwhile, Song Kang-ho won best supporting actor for Parasite.

With her career reaching new heights, singer-dancer-actress Jen said last month that she was thinking of adding a new string to her bow – director.

Speaking to Variety, Alex Rodriguez’s fiance said: ‘I would need to have so much time to do that. It’s going to be a timing thing. I would have to clear, really clear decks. I could. And it’s just when the right time for that is.’

The project she’s looking to direct is a biopic of late Miami cocaine dealer Griselda Blanco – which she is already attached to star in.

‘[With] Griselda, you would get a super heavy dose of what a woman is capable of on a very ugly side,’ she said.

‘That would be interesting for people because it’s not been done, but also scary, intense for an actress. And a very delicate subject matter for a director. So I just feel like, again, it’s an intense project that I have to be ready to really go into.’

The Oscars take place on 9 February, in what is already shaping up to be a big month for Jen.

Only the week before, on 2 February, she will perform at the Super Bowl alongside Shakira.

The pair follow the likes of Beyonce, Coldplay and Lady Gaga in taking on the high profile gig.





