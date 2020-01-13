jennifer-lopez-snubbed-for-oscars-nomination-after-hustlers-buzz

Jennifer Lopez has been snubbed for an Oscars nomination for her role in Hustlers.

The 50-year-old earned rave reviews for her performance as stripper Ramona in the comedy crime drama last year, with industry figures predicting she’d land the coveted nod.

However, she missed out on a nomination for best supporting actress, with Kathy Bates (Richard Jewell), Laura Dern (Marriage Story), Scarlett Johansson (Jojo Rabbit), Florence Pugh (Little Women) and Margot Robbie (Bombshell) landing the nominations.

Lopez was nominated for the same award at the Golden Globes, but lost to Laura Dern, who won for her performance as lawyer Nora Fanshaw in Marriage Story.

However, the Love Don’t Cost A Thing singer was also snubbed at the Baftas, which nominated Margot Robbie twice in the category.

The Baftas were criticised after every person nominated in the acting categories was white.

Jennifer won best supporting actress at the Hollywood Critics Association Awards, the Los Angeles Film Critics Association Awards, the Nevada Film Critics Society, the Oklahoma Film Critics Circle Awards, Online Association of Female Film Critics, Online Film Critics Society Awards, the Indiana Film Journalists Association Awards, Satellite Awards, San Francisco Bay Area Film Critics Circle Awards, Seattle Film Critics Society Awards and Washington D.C. Area Film Critics Association Awards.

Meanwhile, she was named best actress at the National Film & TV Awards, and was in tears as she won the Spotlight Award at the Palm Springs Film Festival.

In the past, Lopez nabbed a Golden Globes nomination for playing Selena, but has also had a number of performances panned – particularly Gigli, for which she won worst actress and worst on-screen couple (with Ben Affleck) at the Golden Raspberry Awards.

A week before the Oscars, JLo will headline the Super Bowl halftime show with Shakira, so she really couldn’t have a busier awards season.





