jennifer-lopez-slays-in-vanity-fair’s-hollywood-issue-after-savage-oscars-snub

Jennifer Lopez has opened up about her biggest career regrets, after she was savagely snubbed for an Oscar.

Film fans and critics were shocked when the 50-year-old failed to land a single nomination for Hustlers – despite being tipped to take home all of the awards.

Slaying it on the cover of Vanity Fair’s Hollywood issue – where she was joined by Eddie Murphy and Renee Zellweger – she lifted the lid on her huge career, revealing the biggest role she turned down.

‘There was a movie called Unfaithful. And it was offered to me and the script, for me, wasn’t all the way there,’ she let slip.

‘I should have known that [director] Adrian Lyne was going to kill it, but I didn’t. Diane Lane was so perfect for it, and it was obviously meant to be her, but when I think about that…I want to literally, like, shoot my toe off. I do.’

A little drastic there, hun.

While Jenny from the Block might not be about to lose a toe, the all-round legend also has her sights on packing in the LA lifestyle altogether.

When asked about what she has left to conquer on her bucket list, she told the publication: ‘I would love to live somewhere other than the United States, in a small town in Italy, or on the other side of the world, in Bali.

‘Find another life where it’s a little bit more simple and organic and where I get to ride a bike, and buy bread, and put it in my basket, and then go home and put jelly on it, and just eat and paint, or sit in a rocking chair where there was a beautiful view of an olive tree or an oak tree and I could just smell.

‘I have fantasies like that.’

Don’t we all?

Jen also took a second to call out Hollywood for not being as diverse – just before the Oscars nominations were announced, with herself and Eddie Murphy snubbed in the acting categories, while Greta Gerwig failed to land a nod for best director for Little Women.

Suggesting there are some films that still ‘need help’ in terms of representation, she added: ‘Action and superhero films need to be a little bit more represented at this point.’

Joker is the most nominated film at the Oscars this year, with 11 nominations, while The Irishman received 10.

Diversity in awards season was a hot topic again after the Baftas failed to nomination a single actor of colour.

When asked if the 2020 nominations included ‘more diverse’ list, Bafta CEO Amanda Berry said on Radio 4: ‘If I’m being totally honest, no, I’m very disappointed.

‘I’m going to totally agree with you because that’s how I felt when I first saw the list and this isn’t being disrespectful to anyone who has been nominated because it’s an incredibly strong list this year.

‘If you look at the director category, where I hoped we would see at least one female director, that is an incredibly strong list when you have people like Martin Scorsese and Quentin Tarantino and Sam Mendes, who have got multiple nominations in the past.’





Got a showbiz story? If you’ve got a celebrity story, video or pictures get in touch with the Metro.co.uk entertainment team by emailing us celebtips@metro.co.uk, calling 020 3615 2145 or by visiting our Submit Stuff page – we’d love to hear from you.

MORE: Denise Welch accuses Prince Charles of having had an affair as she slams Meghan Markle and Prince Harry backlash

MORE: Liam Payne ‘gives Cheryl his blessing’ to have another baby and ‘wants to be a father figure’





