jennifer-lopez-shares-sweet-snap-of-her-mum-backstage-at-the-super-bowl

Jennifer Lopez has revealed a sweet photo of her mother backstage at the Super Bowl after her half-time show performance with Shakira.

The singer, 50, shared an Instagram snap of her mother Guadalupe embracing Randi Mahomes, the mother of Kansas City Chiefs player Patrick Mahomes.

The NFL star, 24, became the youngest quarterback to be crowned MVP and the second youngest to win a Super Bowl at the annual sporting fixture on Sunday night.

She captioned the photo, which was taken by her younger sister Lynda, with: “Proud mamas!!”

Lopez and Shakira’s half-time show was roundly praised by viewers and drew 103 million total viewers, marking a 4 percent increase on Maroon 5’s performance in 2019.

Shakira, 43, opened the 15 minute set with a medley of her biggest hits, including She Wolf, Wherever Whenever and Hips Don’t Lie as well as a cover of Cardi B’s I Like It.

Lopez then kicked off her half of the performance with Jenny From The Block before heading into a mash-up of classic tracks like Get Right, Waiting For Tonight and Love Don’t Cost A Thing.

J Lo’s Daughter Emme Maribel Muniz Performs At Super Bowl

In a powerful finale, a choir of young girls – including Lopez’s 11-year-old daughter Emme, joined the stars on stage, sitting in cage-like structures in a nod to President Donald Trump’s immigration policy on the border with Mexico.

Emme sang lines from Bruce Springsteen’s Born In The USA as her mother wore a double-sided cape which had the American stars and stripes flag on one side and the Puerto Rican flag on the other.

In a statement released after the performance, Lopez confirmed that the striking imagery had been intended as a political statement.

“All I want my girls, the little girls on stage with me and all over the world to know is how to use their voices and be proud of everything they are,” she said.

“Other people can try to build walls, keep us out or put us in cages. We are proud to recognise that all of us together are what makes this beautiful country truly great.”