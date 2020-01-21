jennifer-lopez-rocks-her-own-merch-top-as-she-rehearses-for-super-bowl-performance-in-miami

Jennifer Lopez is in the middle of intense rehearsals for her Super Bowl Halftime Show performance with Shakira, and the singer is definitely looking in tip-top shape ahead of the big day.

JLo, 50, chose a pair of leopard-print leggings and a crop top to flash her flat stomach – and we’re not sure it’s actually legal to look this good right after Christmas.

She paired the look with some chunky trainers and threw on her own merch – a JLo cropped hoody – when she started to cool down.

The singer and actress had spent the weekend in Los Angeles at the SAG Awards, before boarding a flight back to Miami to get on with perfecting the show.

The Hustlers star was seen with her 11-year-old daughter Emme on the outing, but Emme’s twin brother Max appeared to give it a miss.

It was announced in December that Jen and Shakira would be this year’s Super Bowl Halftime Show performers, with Miami native Pitbull rumoured to be making an appearance as well.

She told CBS: ‘It’s the biggest show that there is. It has the biggest audience. You get to have like this big production. You don’t get to do that on tour.

‘I think it’s just like a fantasy for all musical artists to be able to play the Super Bowl and have like that 12 minutes of an amazing show.’

Shakira had also told The Guardian their performance will be a celebration of Latin culture, explaining: ‘Well, you know, I think it’s the right thing to do for the Latino community because we’ve also been through so much in [Donald] Trump’s America, with walls being built and… It’s an opportunity to celebrate our culture, you know?’

The Super Bowl Halftime Show will take place at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami on Sunday, 2 February.





