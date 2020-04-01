jennifer-lopez-pays-it-forward-in-new-quibi-series-thanks-a-million

Jennifer Lopez is paying it back in her new reality series Thanks a Million.

The upcoming bite-sized Quibi show, executive produced by J.Lo herself, finds a variety of celebrities offering to lend a helping hand to those in need. It will follow ten different celebrities as they give away $100,000 each to a person that’s impacted their life in a positive manner.

But there’s a catch: those who receive the monetary gift from celebrities must then turn around and pass down half of that amount to someone who has impacted their life as well. It’s a hard choice to make, for sure, but it will end up ultimately helping even more people when the chosen few receiving cash must choose someone else to share it with.

Some of the stars included in the series are Kristen Bell, Kevin Hart, Gabriel Iglesias, Anthony Davis, Karlie Kloss, Nick Jonas, Aaron Rodgers, Yara Shahidi, and of course Lopez herself. The series will span 10 episodes in its first season, and a total of $1 million will have been paid out to some very special people to the celebrities who appreciate them.

RELATED: Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Made Their Backyard into a Baseball Field

The trailer is short but sweet, as it finds each celebrity mulling over who to pass on the money they’ve been given to. Lopez herself is seen talking to a “very special little girl,” and by the time this point has passed, you’re probably going to need more than a few tissues. It’s clearly meant to tug at your heartstrings, but there’s another interesting component to it as well: finding out what kind of people influenced these celebrities in such profound ways and seeing them mull over who to share their windfall with.

Thanks a Million is set to launch alongside Quibi itself on April 6, but you don’t have to wait until then to start spreading the message of paying it forward. Kindness can truly pay, and we need it during these times more than ever.