jennifer-lopez-pays-emotional-tribute-to-selena-quintanilla-23-years-after-portraying-her-in-biopic

It’s been no less than 23 years since Selena Quintanilla’s biopic was released and Jennifer Lopez, who took on the role at the time, just had to mark the milestone, especially since on March 31, there will also have been 25 years since the beloved singer passed away. That being said, J.Lo. opened up about the role and as it turns out, she’s had a lot to learn from it so she believes it was meant to be that she’d portray Selena.

Earlier today, Jennifer took to social media to pay tribute to Selena and her legacy via a very touching video.

As you may know, the Mexican-American singer was killed almost 25 years ago.

Alongside the clip, Jennifer wrote: ‘I can’t believe it has been 23 years since this incredible movie came out and [nearly] 25 years since her passing. Selena was such an inspiration for me and I was so very lucky to be chosen to play her. As an artist, the movie truly was an experience I am going to remember for the rest of my life.’

She also asked her followers to share some of their fondest Selena memories in the comment section under her tribute post.

As for the video, it was a compilation of clips from both Selena’s life and Lopez’s portrayal of her in the 1997 biopic.

‘I just go back to the beginning of the movie and first day of shooting and really trying to find the essence of who she was. She was an artist, and she was singing from the time she was 9 years old, maybe younger. Learning how she sang, all of her mannerisms and how she danced — studying the tape of her became very important. There is a part of you that grows in the best characters that you do. Selena was that for me,’ the actress and singer says in the clip.

During that same video, she refers to Selena as an ‘inspiration’ more than just once and even tears up eventually as she opens up about how the role touched and ‘marked [her] life.’

In fact, it still feels like such an important part of who she is that J.Lo. thinks it must have been divine intervention that she got the role: ‘God sent me the role for a reason, so that I could learn from her, so I could always have her as an inspiration.’



Post Views:

0





