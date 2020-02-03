Jennifer Lopez net worth: How much does 'the hardest working woman in showbiz' make and what does she spend it on?

The hottest luxury and A List news

She may still be Jenny From the Block, but Jennifer Lopez has come a long way since her early days in the Bronx.

The triple threat singer, dancer and actress has established a career that spans three decades – from her start in 1991 as a Fly Girl dancer on the show In Living Color, to the 2019 international solo tour for her 50th birthday that grossed over $50 million.

In between her many successes as a performer, J.Lo has taken on an impressive number of projects – all of which have come with an equally impressive paycheck. From clothing lines to a fragrance empire that is reportedly worth $2 billion, the ‘Waiting For Tonight’ singer has frequently been hailed as “the hardest working woman in showbiz.”

Jennifer Lopez attends the 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 19, 2020 in Los Angeles, California (Getty Images)

Here’s a closer look at what J.Lo has earned throughout her career, and what she spends it on.

What is Jennifer Lopez’s net worth?

Lopez has a reported net worth of $400 million, earning approximately $40 million each year. Since 2004, she has consistently earned a place on Forbes lists including the Celebrity 100, Highest-Paid Women in Music and Hollywood’s Highest-Paid Women.

In 2012, J.Lo took the number one spot on the Forbes Celebrity 100 list. She earned an estimated $52 million within the 12-month period, thanks, in part, to her salary as a judge on American Idol, and endorsement deals with brands like L’Oréal Paris (in addition to her own clothing and fragrance lines, of course).

More recently, Lopez came in at number 76 on the 2019 Forbes Celebrity 100 list, with $43 million. This time around, her estimated earnings came from a combination of projects, including her Vegas residency, a makeup line and serving as the judge and executive producer for her NBC competition show, World of Dance.

Where does Jennifer Lopez’s net worth come from?

With such an impressive career, J.Lo’s earnings are incredibly varied. Starting out as a Fly Girl dancer on In Living Color in 1991, Lopez worked as a backup dancer for Janet Jackson, before turning her attention to acting in 1993. After a string of smaller features, J.Lo’s big break came in the 1997 biopic, Selena, for which she earned a reported $1 million for her role as the title character (making her the first Latina to earn that sum for a movie).

Having found success as an actress following several starring roles, including one opposite George Clooney in the 1998 film Out of Sight, J.Lo set her own sights on breaking into the music industry. Her first single, ‘If You Had My Love,’ was released in May 1999, topping the Billboard Hot 100, and setting up her subsequent debut album, On the 6, for critical and commercial success in the process (the album sold almost 400,000 copies within the first four weeks of its release alone).

Jennifer Lopez wins the best actress award for her performance in “Selena” Sunday, April 19, 1998, at the Alma Awards in Pasadena, California (AP)

In January 2001, Lopez released her second album, J.Lo, and within the same week, The Wedding Planner opened in theaters, which she starred in for a reported $9 million.

Lopez also launched her clothing line in 2001, J.Lo by Jennifer Lopez, which reportedly sold around $175 million in products by 2003. Within that time period, her debut fragrance, Glow by J.Lo, was released in 2002. The initial fragrance brought in $40 million internationally within a year of its launch, and she’s since developed over 25 fragrances, with an empire that is said to be worth $2 billion.

After several years of box office flops and an unsuccessful sixth studio album, Lopez made a comeback in 2012, landing at number one on the Forbes Celebrity 100 list. She was said to have earned $20 million from her second season as a judge on American Idol, and the business publication called it a “career reincarnation,” with her total earnings coming to $52 million – her highest reported yearly salary to date. She had also launched a lifestyle brand, Jennifer Lopez Collection, in 2010, which includes everything from clothing to bedding and is sold exclusively at Kohl’s.

Jennifer Lopez attends The Grammys in 2017 (Getty Images)

J.Lo announced her first world tour in 2012, the Dance Again World Tour, which reportedly sold more than one million tickets. Between the years of 2013 and 2018, J.Lo earned over $28 million annually, most notably embarking on a two-year residency in Las Vegas. Entitled All I Have, the residency ran from January 2016 to September 2018, and brought in more than $100 million in ticket sales. In 2016, Lopez announced she would be the executive producer and a judge on NBC’s new show, World of Dance.

In 2019, she announced her international tour, It’s My Party, to celebrate her 50th birthday. The 38-show tour saw Lopez singing a mix of her old and current hits, and grossed an estimated $54.7 million.

Jennifer Lopez performs during a stop of her It’s My Party tour in 2019 (Getty Images for ABA)

In recent years, J.Lo has worked on projects with little to no pay, with the expectation of earning more money as a result of the finished project. 2019 saw Lopez starring in and producing Hustlers, which was a box office success and earned her a Golden Globe nomination.

“I do things because I love them,” Lopez told Forbes. “I didn’t get paid a whole bunch of money for Hustlers. I did it for free and produced it. I bank on myself.”

She missed out on a paycheck as a 2020 Super Bowl halftime show performer, co-headlining alongside Shakira. As per the NFL’s policy, the league covers all expenses related to the show, but doesn’t pay its halftime show performers (although the move has proven to be a lucrative one for past performers).

Shakira and Jennifer Lopez speak onstage during the Pepsi Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show Press Conference at Hilton Miami Downtown on January 30, 2020 in Miami, Florida (Getty Images)

How much money does Jennifer Lopez make from endorsement deals?

Even with her own clothing and fragrance lines, J.Lo has still found time for a few endorsement deals. In 2010, she signed a multiyear, multi-million dollar contract with L’Oréal Paris, and the following year, she appeared in car commercials for Fiat and was announced as the first-ever spokesmodel for Gillette Venus.

2011 saw J.Lo starring alongside her two-year-old twins, Emme and Max, for the spring Gucci children’s campaign. It was reported that the fashion house then donated $1 million to UNICEF and the Lopez family’s charity, the Maribel Foundation, for the appearance.

In 2018, J.Lo announced that she was partnering with Inglot Cosmetics to launch her own makeup line. The collection was expected to earn $15 million in sales within the first three months of its release.

Lopez also starred in the spring 2018 campaign for Guess, returning as the global face of the brand for its spring 2020 campaign. In between, she and her fiancé, retired baseball pro, Alex Rodriguez (A-Rod), teamed up with Quay Australia for a collection of sunglasses.

Jennifer Lopez walks the runway at the Versace show during the Milan Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2020 on September 20, 2019 in Milan, Italy (Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images)

Twenty years after wearing her infamous Versace dress to the Grammys, the luxury fashion house brought J.Lo in as the face of its spring/summer 2020 campaign (and even had her back for the collection’s runway show in September 2019). She then announced she would be working with American luxury brand, Coach, in 2020.

What are Jennifer Lopez’s philanthropic endeavors?

J.Lo has involved herself with many charities since early on in her career, and in more recent years, she’s turned her attention to political activism. Following the September 11th terrorist attacks in 2011, Lopez was featured on several singles with proceeds benefiting those affected by the tragedy.

In 2007, Amnesty International honored Lopez with the Artists for Amnesty award for her work on the film Bordertown which brought attention to the hundreds of female homicides in Ciudad Juárez, Mexico.

Lopez and her sister, Lynda, founded their own nonprofit in 2009, the Maribel Foundation. The name has since been changed to the Lopez Family Foundation, but it still serves as a global organization that aims to provide healthcare for mothers and children in underprivileged communities.

Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony attend the NEON Charity Gala in aid of the IRIS Foundation at the Capital City on May 24, 2010 in Moscow, Russia(Dave Benett)

Lopez held charity drives for the Gloria Wise Boys and Girls Club, the Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles as well as the American Red Cross in 2012, and in 2015, she became the first celebrity spokesperson for the Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals and the BC Children’s Hospital Foundation.

Following hurricanes Irma and Maria in Puerto Rico in 2017, J.Lo announced that she would donate $1 million to relief efforts. And she, her ex-husband Marc Anthony and current partner Alex Rodriguez launched their own relief campaign, presenting their One Voice: Somos Live! concert and telethon that raised over $35 million for those affected by natural disasters.

For her support of HIV/Aids research and the LGBT community, J.Lo has received a humanitarian award from amfAR and the Ally for Equality award from the Human Rights Campaign. Lopez endorsed Barack Obama in his 2012 presidential campaign and Hillary Clinton as the Democratic nominee in 2016, attending fundraising events for the former and headlining a free concert to support the latter.

What does Jennifer Lopez spend her money on?

In addition to her penchant for designer clothes and jewelry, Lopez has purchased multiple residences over the years (she is an international celebrity, after all).

While married to Marc Anthony, J.Lo bought a three-acre estate in Hidden Hills for $8.2 million. The mansion included 8 bedrooms, a 20-seat theater, a professional recording studio and a massive dressing room comprised of four walk-in closets, a massage room and hair and makeup stations. Shortly after finalizing her divorce from Anthony in 2014, Lopez listed the home, eventually selling it for $10 million in 2017.

In 2013, Lopez purchased a $10 million home in the Hamptons, which included eight bedrooms, a pool, theater, sauna and steam room.

J.Lo added another property in New York to her assets in 2014, when she purchased a penthouse for just over $20 million. Even though the building overlooked Madison Square Park, and her neighbors were said to include Chelsea Clinton and former Nascar driver Jeff Gordon, Lopez listed the property for nearly $27 million in 2017.

In 2016, she decided to purchase another Los Angeles home, this time, in Bel-Air. The $28 million estate was made up of a main house and two guest cottages, plus an outdoor amphitheater and infinity-edge swimming pool.

Lopez and A-Rod purchased a New York City condo in early 2018 for just over $15 million but reportedly put it back on the market at the start of 2019 for $17.5 million.

J.Lo has also received some pretty pricey gifts – most notably, when A-Rod proposed in 2019. Her massive emerald cut diamond is estimated to be between 10 and 15 carats and could be worth as much as $5 million.

A-Rod reportedly gifted J.Lo a red Porsche 911 Carrera GTS convertible for her 50th birthday in 2019, which is estimated to be worth $140,000. Despite saying that she’d “never driven a car” prior to A-Rod’s gift, Lopez is said to have purchased several cars by herself and with A-Rod, including a BMW 3 Series, $40,000, a Rolls Royce Ghost, $300,000, a Maybach 57 S, $500,000 and an Aston Martin, $150,000. She gifted A-Rod with a vintage Ford Bronco for his birthday in 2019, for a reported $200,000.

