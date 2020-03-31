Jennifer Lopez' motivational words are exactly what we need today

Jennifer Lopes is one versatile artist, you name it and she does that. She is a producer, businesswoman, actor, singer, dancer and also a fashion designer. Those are some big designations! Well, this amazing woman is one powerful celebrity in the world and hence her words weigh a lot. Jennifer posted a video on her Instagram handle from her interview with Oprah Winfrey’s 2020 Vision Tour and her words are what we need right now to be hopeful.

Jennifer focused on the point that we can do anything we want if we believe in ourselves and emphasized that the only limits we have are the ones we create in our minds. The world needs these motivational and hopeful words to get through the devastating situation. With the current situation, the insecurities creeping in our minds might make us feel completely hopeless and lost. Well, if you are feeling low or lost, this is something you need to hear to make your day better and be filled with hope.

Take a look at the video and rock your day!