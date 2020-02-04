jennifer-lopez-makes-politically-charged-statement-as-she-shares-powerful-super-bowl-video-on-instagram

Jennifer Lopez has shared an emotive video of the moments leading up to her grand entrance at Sunday’s Super Bowl, telling followers that people coming together are what makes America “truly great.”

The superstar, 50, who headlined the NFL half-time event alongside Shakira, shared powerful footage of the minutes before her performance on Instagram, telling “the little girls on stage with me and all over the world” to know “how to use their voices and be proud of everything they are.”

The glittering spectacle made headlines for its thinly-veiled political and cultural themes, and was praised as a celebration of Latin pride.

JLo, who is of Puerto Rican descent, ended her Instagram statement with: “We are proud to recognize that all of us together are what makes this beautiful country truly great,” followed by the hashtags “let’s get loud” and “born in the USA”.

She was also praised for adding: “Other people can try to build walls, keep us out or put us in cages.”

Jennifer Lopez and Shakira Super Bowl 2020 half-time show

However, this sentence has since been edited out of the Instagram caption.

At one point during the performance, her chorus of young girls had appeared in what seemed to be illuminated cages, which viewers took to be a politically-charged statement on the ongoing border crisis.

The Super Bowl half time show was viewed by around 103 million people, according to data provided by Nielsen Media Research to broadcaster Fox, which aired the event.

The performance heavily leaned on both Shakira and Lopez’s Latin American roots, with the pair joined on stage by Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny and Colombian star J Balvin.

JLo and a children’s choir also sang a section of Bruce Springsteen’s hit ‘Born In The USA’ while draped in a Puerto Rican flag.

Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show Featuring Jennifer Lopez And Shakira

Lopez shared the intimate pre-game video more than a day later, to the delight of her 112 million Instagram followers.

It included footage of an embrace with her 11-year-old daughter Emme Maribel Muñiz – who later joined her on stage – and leading a group prayer before her performance at the Hard Rock Stadium.

The clip ended with the 50-year-old jumping on the pole which brought her up to the stage, a reference to her star turn in stripper drama Hustlers.

One Spanish speaking Twitter user shared an emotional response to the event, writing: “This #SuperBowlHalftimeShow got me dancing, smiling, cheering and crying… all at the same time.

“Thank You @shakira and @JLo for being the queens to speak loud for all of us.”