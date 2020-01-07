jennifer-lopez-loses-at-golden-awards,-gets-reassuring-instagram-post-by-fiance-alex-rodriguez

Jennifer Lopez may not have taken a Golden Globes home, but her fiance Alex Rodriguez has penned a reassuring note about her, calling her a true champion.

Lopez, who was nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role for her role in Hustlers at the Golden Globes 2020, lost out to Laura Dern, who took home the trophy for her performance in Marriage Story. Rodriguez took to Instagram to share a reassuring note about Jennifer.

Check out ARod’s post here

View this post on Instagram Jen, it doesn’t take a trophy, medal, or plaque to identify a true champion. . To millions of young women who have watched you and have been inspired and empowered to do amazing things in their lives, you are a champion. . For countless musicians, dancers, actresses, and performers who have seen and emulate your passion, drive and work ethic to find their own success, you are a champion. . To your children, your family, your coaches, your staff, and your extended family, you are a champion. . To everyone whose lives you enrich daily, you are a champion. And don’t you ever forget it. ❤️❤️❤️ A post shared by Alex Rodriguez (@arod) on Jan 5, 2020 at 8: 03pm PST

In response to Rodriguez’s post, Jennifer took to social media to pen an appreciation note for her Rodriguez. Sharing a photo of the couple together, Lopez described Rodriguez as her “biggest supporter, rock, and macho.” Check out her post here

I cannot even begin to explain what having you by my side means to me… I love riding thru life with you… my biggest supporter, my rock, my macho ♥️♥️♥️ #alexappreciationpost 📸 @StevenGomillion pic.twitter.com/BoJJZ7DvAC — Jennifer Lopez (@JLo) January 6, 2020

In March last year, Jennifer announced her engagement with the former baseball star with a picture of her engagement ring on Instagram. The couple have been dating since early 2017, and later that year, landed on the cover of Vanity Fair with their celebrity couple nickname, J-Rod.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Jan 07, 2020 08: 55: 50 IST