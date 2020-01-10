jennifer-lopez-‘films-super-bowl-commercial’-with-fiance-alex-rodriguez-and-dj-khaled-by-her-side

Jennifer Lopez was spotted filming what’s believed to be an ad for her upcoming Super Bowl half-time show, with fiancé Alex Rodriguez and DJ Khaled by her side.

The 50-year-old is gearing up for the highly anticipated event, which she’s co-headlining alongside Shakira, and was spotted filming in Fort Lauderdale’s Hard Rock Hotel over the course of two days.

Behind the scenes footage obtained by TMZ shows Jennifer rocking an all-white outfit, where Alex and DJ Khaled could be seen joining her, alongside singer Steven Van Zandt and basketball veteran Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

The footage also shows JLo busy in conversation with her fiancé, as a group of people, which the publication states is a film crew, can also be seen.

Later on we see what appears to be a group of filmmakers armed with camera as they appear to be shooting something with DJ Khaled, who is sporting an all-yellow outfit.

Jennifer confirmed she was to headline the Super Bowl halftime show for 2020 alongside Shakira back in September, and of course, fans went into total meltdown over the announcement.

‘Going to set the world on [fire] @shakira #PepsiHalftime #SuperBowlILIV @pepsi,’ she wrote on Instagram.

‘CRYING TEARS OF JOY,’ one fan wrote in the comments, while another replied: ‘LATINA WOMEN TAKES OVER SUPERBOWL 2020!!!’

‘Congrats my queen #superbowl,’ another added.

‘What a great moment in time,’ another fan commented.

The singer previously revealed that ‘loves that [Super Bowl 2020] is in Miami’ because ‘it is a very Latino town’, while Shakira said she was ‘incredibiuly honoured and humbled’ to be next to JLo ‘representing the Latino community’.

‘They are such an important force in the United States,’ she said in an interview with Fox for Thursday Night Football.

Jennifer continued: ‘I love that the Super Bowl has two women performing this year, that they have two Latinas.

‘For me it’s the 100th anniversary but it’s also a marker of time, and a new time, not just for the NFL but also for this country.

‘It sends an important message to the world, to everyone.’

Metro.co.uk has contacted reps for Jennifer for comment.

The Super Bowl LIV 2020 takes place on 2 February and will be broadcast on Fox in the US.





