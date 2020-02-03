jennifer-lopez-and-shakira-super-bowl-half-time-show:-music-legends-perform-stunning-set-in-nfl-showpiece

Colombian singer Shakira and US star Jennifer Lopez delighted NFL fans with a sparkling performance at the Super Bowl half-time show in Miami.

In a performance which heavily lent on both singers’ Latin American roots, the pair were joined on stage by Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny and Colombian star J Balvin, while Lopez and a children’s choir sang a section of Bruce Springstein’s hit ‘Born In The USA’ while draped in a Puerto Rican flag.

Shakira had started the show with a literal bang, performing a selection of her hits including She Wolf and Whenever, Wherever whilst fireworks exploded form the roof of the Hard Rock Stadium, before displaying her vast musical talents by playing the guitar.

More to follow