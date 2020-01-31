jennifer-lopez-and-shakira-plan-to-honor-kobe-bryant-at-2020-super-bowl

The hottest luxury and A List news

Jennifer Lopez and Shakira held a press conference on Thursday afternoon about their upcoming performances at The Super Bowl LIV halftime show.

The popstars promised an exciting 12-minute Pepsi Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show as well as a meaningful tribute to the late Kobe Bryant.

Lopez said that they plan on honoring Bryant, who died on Sunday in a helicopter crash with his daughter in California, with a “heartfelt” moment during the performance.

“We’ll all be remembering Kobe on Sunday and celebrating life and diversity in this country,” Shakira added. I’m sure he’d be very proud to see the message we are trying to convey on stage that day.”

“When we did the first run-through, Shakira was like, ‘That was great.’ It’s different what we do,” Lopez hinted about the performance, describing it as “very Shakira and very Jennifer.”

Lopez also said that “Latinas doing this in this country at this time is very empowering for us.”

It’s unclear if they plan on bringing up any celebrity guests but there are plenty of A-listers in Miami that weekend that could join them onstage, including Lizzo, Pitbull, DJ Khaled and friends, Megan Thee Stallion, Flo Rida Maroon 5 and Harry Styles.

If you can’t watch the game on Sunday afternoon the NFL is going to create a “visual album” that includes the halftime show, as well as ​the National Anthem performed by Demi Lovato and America the Beautiful sung by Yolanda Adams.