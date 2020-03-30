jennifer-lopez-and-alex-rodriguez-took-their-kids-out-to-the-ballgame-in-their-backyard

Just because Alex Rodriguez can’t head out onto the baseball field right now, that doesn’t mean he can’t bring the game to his loved ones.

A-Rod and Jennifer Lopez spent some time over the weekend making their backyard over into a training camp with their kids, 12-year-old Emme and Max, for some outdoor fun.

Rodriguez took to Instagram with a clip showing off some of the ways he and his family enjoyed the absolutely beautiful weather that’s been slowly creeping in for many of us across the country as they had a bit of ball practice outside.

“No Opening Day. No Sunday Night Baseball. No sell-out crowds. No seventh-inning stretch rendition of “Take Me Out to the Ballgame. No problem! Since we can’t go out to the ballgame right now, we had it here,” wrote Rodriguez over the weekend.

“We hit, we threw, we played catch, we caught ground balls and pop flies. We laughed. We exercised. It’s a reminder of how much fun you can have with people you love … with just a bat, glove and few balls.”

In the clip, Rodriguez throws a bright yellow tennis ball to Lopez, who throws it back a few times while clad in a matching set of snakeskin-print activewear as loud as the ball. The entire family practices catching fly balls, and Emme gets into some batting practice.

“This time off has reminded me how important it is to slow down and spend time with family. In my case, that means playing board games, embarrassing yourself at TikTok, trying to cook, and dressing up,” Rodriguez continued. “Yesterday was also a valuable lesson on the importance of social connection. We all need to take care of ourselves, mentally and physically, and also be respectful of the health and well-being of others. At a time when people need to stay apart, we can still find other ways to feel togetherness.”

The family looks like they’re having the time of their lives in the clip, a bright spot for many who may be longing for a way to enjoy some closeness with their loved ones during these uncertain times.

“Find ways to exercise. Find ways to reduce stress. Find ways to stay in touch with those you can’t be with in person right now. Stay connected, and most importantly, stay safe!” Rodriguez concluded. Throwing around a tennis ball or an armful of wiffle balls may be exactly what you need right about now.