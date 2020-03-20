Jennifer Garner is picking oranges with her kids from the farmer’s market. Is she getting back together with ex Ben Affleck? Is their romance heating up? Read to know more.

Much the same as the remainder of Los Angeles, Jennifer Garner, 47, is getting ready for lockdown. The 13 Going On 30 on-screen character was spotted supporting her nearby Farmer’s Market with her girl Seraphina, 11, and child Samuel, 8, and the gathering looked substance to get a much-needed refresher! Jennifer, who is a notable Brentwood occupant, clutched an enormous box of oranges as the trio cleared their path through the parking garage. You should eat well in case you will be in isolate!

The outing was made only hours before California Governor Gavin Newsom gave a statewide request for inhabitants to “remain at home,” which implies occupants can just leave their homes for fundamental capacities, for example, market runs or clinical arrangements.

Jennifer was comfortable and easygoing for mellow 60-degree climate, shaking a dark scoop neck sweater with a rainbow design over the front, a straight leg, edited pants and a new pair of white tennis shoes! With her dark coloured hair down, the mother of three selected to go cosmetics free as she adorned with a dark pair of glasses. 10-year-old Seraphina added an eruption of shading to her look with a green and yellow shirt that read “Happy Camper” — fitting for the up and coming isolate — dark sweats and burgundy tennis shoes. As far as it matters for him, Samuel shook a dim shirt, dark sweats and shoes.

The sighting comes only a day after Ben Affleck, 47, and his new sweetheart Ana de Armas, 31, were spotted venturing out for an espresso date in the midst of the Coronavirus flare-up. The couple — who are additionally co-stars in Deep Water — were all-grins as they moved toward the Starbucks area for some joe.

The Boston-conceived entertainer and Cuban on-screen character have been indivisible starting late, and even flew off to Costa Rica for a sentimental escape! Ben looked absolutely stricken with the brunette, and was even spotted taking some photographs of her on the seashore! Ana later posted a shot on her Instagram, and we need to state — it was magazine commendable!