Jennifer Garner is enjoying family time with her kids during quarantine while ex husband Ben Affleck is quarantining with girlfriend Ana De Armas. Read for more details here.

Jennifer Garner enjoyed a few own family time on Sunday with eight-year-vintage son Samuel.

The actress become visible picking up the youngest of her three kids from baseball and giving him a snack as they left the playfields.

She changed into dressed casually in a grey sweater and black sweatpants and wore her hair down.

In addition to Samuel, Garner also shares daughters Violet, 14, and Seraphina, 11, with her ex-husband Ben Affleck.

The couple finalized their divorce in past due 2018 after announcing their separation inside the summer time of 2015 after a decade of marriage.

Affleck, 47, become spotted playing a journey to Cuba the past numerous days with rising celebrity Ana de Armas, 31, who stars with Daniel Craig in Knives Out and No Time To Die.

Affleck and de Armas recently completed filming the film Deep Water together in New Orleans and were visible sharing a passionate kiss before boarding a non-public jet out of the island nation, in line with People.

‘They are definitely dating,’ a supply informed the outlet.As for Jen, all she wishes is “to ensure that Ben is with someone this is not best right for Ben however her children in view that they would constantly be around each other.”

During their experience to Cuba, the new couple were visible by enthusiasts who took pix of them as they enjoyed some fun in the sun.

One photo op occurred when they had been dining at the La Corte del Principe restaurant.

One of the personnel of the status quo shared a photo with Affleck and de Armas.

Weeks ago the pair finished filming their new film Deep Water. They had been remaining visible on set together in mid February.