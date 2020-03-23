jennifer-garner-appreciates-her-three-kids-for-being-together-and-being-a-tough-team-during-this-self-isolation-crisis!-check-out-for-more-details.

Jennifer Garner has recently revealed about how she is handling this quarantine time along with her 3 kids through a video interview.

Jennifer Garner, 47- year- old is very happy to see that all her kids are very calm in the situation of coronavirus outbreak. But she also added that her parents are making all this more difficult.

Garner has given a video interview from her home with Jimmy Fallon, this Friday (20 March). It was for the show, The Tonight Show: At Home Edition. The interview was for raising awareness for saving children. She explained how her 3 children, that is, Violet (aged 14), Seraphina (aged 11) and Samuel (aged 8) had no problem staying home.

She further told, ‘I think I have the perfect age kids for this because they are big enough to understand and to have the conversations. We all are built for challenge, we can do this, and we are a tough team. Let’s learn about a vacuum cleaner (jokingly). But they are not so big that they’re just like, well I don’t care. I am going to go’.

She described that her kids are now having ‘online school’. They are engaged by other family members through video chats on Skype. She showed her gratitude by saying, ‘I have nothing to complain about or worry about. It’s actually been totally fine for me. We have a job to do, we are doing it, we are staying home.

The 47- year- old star also requested her parents to take this situation more seriously. She reveals that her parents are the hard ones to understand. She was like, ‘Dad, mom, the world is shut down to keep you safe.’ And they responded like, ‘We think we’re going to go to Sam’s Warehouse.’ ‘Stay home, you have to stay home!’