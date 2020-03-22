jennifer-aniston’s-style-never-fails-to-leave-us-stunned

Jennifer Aniston is well-known for her role of Rachael Green from the famous America TV show, FRIENDS (1994-2004). She has performed in many other TV shows like Muddling Through (1994), The Edge (1992-1993), Molloy (1990), The Morning show (since 2018), and many more. She has also acted in movies like The Break-Up (2006), The Good Girl (2002), Friends with Money (2006), Cake (2014), Marley & Me (2008), We’re The Millers (2011), Just Go with It (2011), and many more.

Other than from being an actress, she is also a businesswoman and undoubtedly a real beauty. She is very much concerned about her self-care and beauty routine. She never grows old, even at this time of ageing, she looks young. She is careful about her outfits from walking down in a street to a red carpet.

Tee and denim jeans are her favourite pair for her casuals. She never fails to disappoint her fans from her acting to her fashion styling. She nails in every outfit that she wears. Apart from the types of denim, she is seen in black leather outfits like dresses and jackets. From her 90s days, the scarf is her personal accessory for winters. She mostly wears black and white in both streets to fancy occasions.

Here are some of her stunning looks:

Tell us which one did you like the most?