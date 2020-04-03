🔥Jennifer Aniston surprises nurse with coronavirus in sweet video call on Jimmy Kimmel🔥

The hottest luxury and A List news

On Thursday night Jennifer Aniston surprised a nurse recovering from coronavirus with a video call.

Aniston, who is isolating at her home in Los Angeles, appeared on Jimmy Kimmel’s at-home show on a video link, surprising nurse Kimball Fairbanks, who has tested positive for COVID-19.

“Hi, honey, it’s so good to meet you,” Aniston told Fairbanks. “I just have to say, God bless you and all of you that are out there doing what you’re doing. I just, I don’t even know how to express my gratitude to everything that you guys are doing, putting your health at risk and all of that. You’re just phenomenal.”

“Jen, I don’t know if you can see how much more excited Kimball was to see you than she was to see me,” Kimmel laughed.

Aniston learned Fairbanks has also been separated from her husband and kids for two weeks as she helps others battle the virus.

Fairbanks said she felt like she had been “hit by a train” but was maintaining a positive attitude.

The Friends star also revealed Fairbanks would be receiving a $10,000 voucher from Postmates as a thank you for her hard work.

The US has over 240,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus. Just over 6,000 people have died from the disease.