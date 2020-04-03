jennifer-aniston-surprised-this-nurse-recently-diagnosed-with-covid-19

Jennifer Aniston just brought plenty of joy to a nurse who tested positive for COVID-19.

On Thursday’s episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Kimmel (at home, because we’re all social distancing), was joined by Aniston by way of video chat. After spending a bit of time speaking with each other and catching up, he revealed he had a very cool surprise for a cardiovascular nurse named Kimball Fairbanks.

The Utah healthcare professional has been fighting to push back the spread of the deadly coronavirus since the initial outbreak. Now, since testing positive for COVID-19 herself, she’s been spending time in quarantine. But she could never have guessed who was waiting in the wings to hopefully put a smile on her face.

RELATED: Jennifer Aniston Just Confirmed That The Friends Reunion Is Officially Happening

“We wanted to cheer you up a little bit. So I’d like you to meet somebody. Her name is Jennifer,” Kimmel told Fairbanks after inviting her on to his show via video call. Aniston then appeared on-screen, and Fairbanks was stunned.

“Hi, honey, it’s so good to meet you,” Aniston said after being introduced. “I just have to say, God bless you and all of you that are out there doing what you’re doing. I just, I don’t even know how to express my gratitude to everything that you guys are doing, putting your health at risk and all of that. You’re just phenomenal.”

“Well, thank you. I really appreciate that,” Fairbanks replied, positively beaming. Not only has she been furloughed from her work at the hospital, but she’s had to remain away from her family for two weeks, which has been taking a toll on her in addition to the illness. But she isn’t letting it get her down.

“I woke up today and decided I’m not going to be sick any longer,” she joked when speaking to Aniston. She was overjoyed to receive a special $10,000 gift from Kimmel and Aniston to her from Postmates to make her quarantine a bit easier to deal with.

Hopefully this gesture was enough to help Fairbanks through this difficult time – we need strong healthcare workers to persevere, after all.