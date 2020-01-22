jennifer-aniston-says-brad-pitt’s-support-‘means-everything’

Brad Pitt and Jennifer AnistonGetty Images

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston shone at the 2020 SAG Awards. While Brad won the trophy for Best Actor in Supporting Role for his performance in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Jennifer won the award for Best Actress in TV Drama for her role in The Morning Show.

Accepting the award, Brad expressed his gratitude and thanked everyone who has ever supported him. Jennifer Aniston also talked about the community in her speech and thanked everyone for the honour.

However, what amazed everyone was when Jennifer listening to Brad Pitt’s acceptance speech. As the camera panned towards Jennifer, she could be seen listening to Brad’s every word. When it was Jennifer’s turn to give the speech, Brad did the same thing.

After winning the awards, Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston greeted each other warmly and ignited reunion rumours from all the corners.

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston’s sweet moment:

Aniston told reporters it was “sweet” of Pitt to drop everything to watch her acceptance speech from the wings. “We’ve all grown up together; we really have. And it just feels like a really fun night to celebrate and cheer each other on and keep working,” Aniston told ExtraTV of the latest viral moment.

“There are not dark hours, but, you know, you don’t really have that much of a life, so it’s nice to come out and put a pretty dress on and sort of celebrate your friends and their work, and inspire each other to keep going—and like [Brad] said, it’s back to work tomorrow,” she added.

Jennifer AnistonGetty Images

Following this, a reporter from ET Canada revealed to the Friends TV star that her former husband got emotional and reportedly started crying after seeing her speech. Jennifer exclaimed, “No!” before making a “ppsshhh” noise of disbelief.

In addition to this, when it was asked what it means to her to have the support of Brad Pitt and other friends on this night, Jennifer Aniston responded, “It means everything,” and added that it feels nice to have “a night where you dress up and celebrate together.”

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston’s reunion:

After seeing Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston together as a member of the film community, several of their fans and followers started to speculate if they are ever going to reunite as a couple. But it has been revealed on multiple occasions in the past that there is nothing going on between them. They have remained friends post their divorce.

Brad Pitt attended Jennifer Aniston’s birthday party but the two have maintained distance and are not going to get back together.