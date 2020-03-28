jennifer-aniston-revealed-the-secret-to-getting-over-ex-to-selena-gomez!!

Are you a 90’s kid? Well, then you must be knowing about the love story of the pretty Selena Gomez and the youth sensation Justin Bieber. They showed proper relationship goals and soon became an inspiration for all the couples. But unfortunately, the relationship didn’t work for long and they it. Along with these two, there were a lot of fans who felt really sad.

Moreover, Selena was dumbstruck when Justin got engaged to Hailey Baldwin. The situation was really tough for her. At this moment of time, Jennifer Aniston helped her a lot to overcome her sadness. The actress is popular for her role in the Friends series. She is the one to play the iconic role of Rachel.

The actor and singer, Selena Gomez has always thanked her for her support and mentioned about her in many talks with the media. She says that superstar Jennifer Aniston is an idol for her. And indeed they share a good bounding with each other.

There’s a video clip on Instagram that reveals that the friends actress, Jennifer Aniston was the one to help Selena Gomez to get over her break up with Justin Bieber. The clip has Selena saying that Jennifer is an amazing person and she was the one to stand with her during her bad times. She also said that it was her motherly advise that made her feel better from inside.

Now you must be wondering that how did Jennifer do such a difficult thing, which even rehabilitation was not able to do. Well, Jennifer tried to help Selena with her valuable words that directly hit her heart. Jennifer told Selena to love herself with a man.