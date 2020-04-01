jennifer-aniston-kerry-washington-and-more-celebs-are-obsessed-with-these-candles

Celebrities, they’re just like us. The Coronavirus pandemic has led most of the country to practice social distancing and self-isolation, and because of that we’ve been able to sneak a peek at how the one percent lives, from Ellen’s lying-on-the-sofa cold calling to Jennifer Lopez’s Parasite-like mansion. But if you’re looking to Hollywood for inspiration when it comes to maximizing coziness in your home, there’s probably one thing missing on your list among all the fluffy pillows and soft throws: a candle.

No comfy home would be complete without a warm, flickering candle burning in the corner, so if you’re looking to make your home as snug as your favorite celebrity’s, we’ve rounded up nine A-lister-approved candles you can shop at Nordstrom now. We’ve included options beloved by Jennifer Aniston, Blake Lively, Jennifer Lopez, and more, so read on below to see which candle can call your favorite celeb a fan.

Jennifer Aniston: Byredo Burning Rose Candle

“I have several of these all over my home — and my movie trailers,” said the Friends actor to People magazine. From the celeb-approved Swedish perfume brand Byredo, the Burning Rose candle carries notes of rose petals, leather, violet, and birch tree. Shoppers have raved about it at Nordstrom, with one writing, “Long after I’ve put the candle out, the scent lingers around and upon re-entering the room it has a lovely floral touch that is very pleasant.”

Blake Lively and Jennifer Lopez: Le Labo Santal 26 Candle

The Internet practically exploded when news of Jennifer Lopez reportedly buying 50 jars of this candle surfaced last year, and although its glass-vessel version is consistently sold out, you can still get Le Labo’s Santal 26 candle in a vintage tin. Bonus: Blake Lively is also a fan, having said that they make “good gifts.” Grab it before it sells out.

Nicole Richie: Diptyque Jasmin Candle

Having called it one of her favorite things that she can’t live without, the Making the Cut judge lights Diptyque’s Jasmin candle “throughout the house most evenings to set the mood,” according to The Strategist. With a 4.6-star rating at Nordstrom, it’s clear that Richie isn’t the only fan of this candle, too. Shoppers have called it a “beautiful smell” that reminds them of “summer in the Mediterranean.”

Kerry Washington: Diptyque Feu de Bois Candle

“I got it as a gift once and was like, ‘That smells really good,’” said Washington, who’s currently starring in Hulu’s Little Fires Everywhere. Meaning “woodfire,” this French candle will remind you of a campfire burning in the middle of winter, making it perfect for those wishing for a fireplace at home. Plus, it’s the one that launched John Mayer’s candle-reviewing career (see his Instagram story: “This candle’s FOH DE BOYS”), so there’s that.

Selena Gomez: Voluspa Maison Blanc Saijo Persimmon Candle

“My favorite scents are Voluspa Mokara and Voluspa Saijo Persimmon,” said Gomez in an interview with Into the Gloss, and she’s not the only one. Shoppers on Nordstrom have also called this their “go-to favorite” that is “perfect for spring (or any time).”

Selena Gomez (Round Two): Voluspa Mokara Candle

Whereas the Saijo Persimmon candle carried notes of persimmon, juicy peach, red currant, Voluspa’s Mokara candle smells like orchids, white lilies and spring moss. It’s super affordable at just $22, and its long 40-hour burn time will make this a staple in your home.

LeBron James and Gal Gadot: Diptyque Baies Candle

Counting two superheroes (one in basketball, the other in movies) as fans, this fruity candle contains notes of roses sweetened with blackcurrant leaves. “I have to light a candle in my room on every road trip while I’m in my room,” said James, who prefers Diptyque’s Baies, which Gadot has called the one she uses the most. So if you’re still not convinced that candles are unisex, let Diptyque’s Baies candle change your mind.

Shay Mitchell: Byredo Woods Candle

“I love it so much I sometimes throw it in my bag before heading to the airport just because the scent reminds me of home even when I’m far away,” said the actor and founder of Beis to New York magazine. While Kerry Washington’s favorite Diptyque Feu de Bois candle smells more like a fire crackling at a campsite, Byredo’s Woods candle will remind you of a mossy walk through the forest in springtime. “It’s perfectly balanced, not too sweet, and lends a gorgeous, lux atmosphere to the environment,” said a shopper.

Victoria Beckham: Diptyque Figuier Candle

Having made this candle the signature fragrance at her Dover Street store in London, Beckham once told The Strategist that “everyone who walks in always talks about the amazing smell of the store, and that’s just because of the candle.” Containing notes from the fig tree’s bark, leaves, and milky sap, this fruity candle is also available in a smaller sample size. Shoppers love it as well, with one writing, “You can’t beat a Diptyque candle. They scent the whole house within 20 minutes and burn down beautifully.”

