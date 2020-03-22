jennifer-aniston-is-not-allowed-to-see-angelina-jolie-and-brad-pitt’s-kids.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie got divorced last year but there is still some bitterness left in their relationship. Pitt and Jolie have six kids, Maddox who is eighteen years old, Pax who is sixteen years old, Zahara who is fifteen, Shiloh who is thirteen, and Knox and Vivienne who are both eleven years old.

Jennifer not allowed to see the kids?

Jolie has been trying to restrict Pitt from having custody of their children. She even went as far to refuse Jennifer Aniston from meeting any of the kids. There have been several rumours regarding Aniston and Pitt after they had a special reunion moment in front of the cameras at the Screen Actor’s Guild Awards.

Angelina Jolie does not want Jennifer Aniston to meet her kids, as reported by Celebrity Insider. Jolie also want to reclaim child custody from ex-husband Brad Pitt. It was difficult for the kids to take that information on and also astonished many people close to the former couple.

Brad Pitt was optimistic about this predicament, expecting the legal struggle to finish by May. This had gone for three years after an agitated interaction Brad Pitt had with his eldest son Maddox on a private flight. He insists that his children have the utmost importance to him.

How is the family doing now?

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston were married from the year 2000 to 2005. Pitt met Jolie while filming the movie Mr and Mrs Smith and left Aniston after that. He got together with Jolie officially after separation with Aniston. They got married in the year 2014.

Jolie wrote an essay on International Women’s Day about her two daughters who are suffering from health conditions. She said in her essay that both her daughters fought their ailment and healed. Their brothers also supported them through this time. Jolie however, did not mention their father, Brad Pitt, in her essay.