jennifer-aniston-and-reese-witherspoon-shamelessly-drink-beyonce-and-jay-z’s-champagne-at-golden-globes

Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon have once again proven to be our soul sisters after shamelessly asking Beyonce and Jay Z for a glass of their special champagne after running out of their own.

The Morning Show co-stars were basically the fun gals at the Golden Globes last night but maybe they had a little too much fun as they seemed to finish all their Moet & Chandon champagne.

But when you’re out of your own bubbles, what do you do? Slide over to Bey and Jay’s table of course to kindly ask for a glass of their own Ace of Spades.

The Drunk In Love stars caused quite a stir at the star-studded award ceremony on Sunday evening when they rocked up with two of their own bottles of champers. Jay Z, 50, is part owner of Armand de Brignac Champagne, the company which supplies Ace of Spades, and it seems he wanted to drink nothing else but his own brand.

Fair enough.

And Jennifer, 52, and Reese, 43, were lucky enough to not only get a sip but their own glasses.

Aren’t the Carters charming.

In Instagram stories, the actresses explained how it all went down with Jen writing: ‘Reese!?! This is one of the many reasons I love you. We ran out of water at our table So naturally, she asked Jay Z and Beyonce for a glass of their champagne [sic].’

The Friends actress then shared a close-up of her swigging back the bubbles and it looked like it went down pretty well.

Reese added alongside a group selfie with Kristin Hahn: ‘When Jay-Z gave us his #AceofSpade champagne, we were like [cat heart eye emoji].’

After sipping that Ace of Spades, it seems like they were all Drunk In Love with each other.

Fans were loving the fact that Beyonce and Jay Z rocked up with their own bottles, carried dutifully by their longtime bodyguard Julius, of course.

One commented: ‘My Queen was an hour late and came with her own Ace of Spades champagne bottles when the event only had Moët & Chandon.’

Another admirer chimed in: ‘Beyoncé & Jay-Z legit 1)brought their own brand of champagne and 2) made them swap it out from the awards sponsors brand so they’re only in pics with theirs. Iconic.’

Whatever they bring to the Oscars, Jen and Reese will want a piece.





