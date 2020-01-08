jenna-dewan’s-second-pregnancy-is-a-lot-‘different’-than-her-first-as-she-suffers-from-more-nausea

Jenna Dewan’s second pregnancy made her feel much more sick than her first, as she experienced things ‘faster’.

The 39-year-old actress – who shares her six-year-old daughter Everly with her ex-husband Channing Tatum – is expecting her second child with her boyfriend Steve Kazee and she says this pregnancy is ‘different’.

Speaking on The Kelly Clarkson Show, the Step Up star revealed: ‘It’s been amazing. First pregnancy was really easy. [Everly] was a dream pregnancy. This time around is also really great, but everything’s happening faster.

‘I’m swelling faster. I have heartburn faster. I was way more nauseous this time around. It’s different.’

The star also admitted that being a mother has made her feel like she can ‘accomplish anything’.

‘I believe that I can do and accomplish anything at any point with any amount of sleep with any amount of stressors in life,’ Jenna said.

‘[When you have a child], you know that you love something and you can commit and dedicate yourself to something so much, that you can do anything. [It] made me feel very empowered.’

Although her boyfriend admitted he was ‘nervous’ about becoming a dad, he was ‘in awe’ at how there’s a ‘life growing’ inside of her.

How adorable is that?

Steve explained: ‘I’m nervous as can be, but I’m trying to just be calm about it and know that we’ve been doing this for billions of years, millions of years at least, so we’re going to be OK.

‘There’s no way to even describe how excited you are at this moment, but we’re beyond.

‘We’re very happy. It’s an incredible experience. I’m, like, every day just in awe of the fact that there’s a life growing inside of this human being that I love so much.’

Meanwhile, Jenna was on mummy duty to Everly as the two spent quality time together on 6 January.

While holding a couple of drinks in her hand, which she promptly finished, the star let her daughter enjoy jumping onto pavement ledges.

We’re not sure why Steve is nervous, he’s already got mum-of-the-year Jenna by his side.





