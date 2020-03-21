jenna-dewan’s-latest-baby-photo-is-impossibly-adorable

Jenna Dewan isn’t holding back on the baby pictures. After sharing a sweet selfie with baby Callum on her story, she posted a more permanent snapshot to her feed featuring her fiancé, Steve Kazee, and a few other family members looking to get in on cuddle time. The heartwarming photo shows Kazee holding baby Callum (full name Callum Michael Rebel Kazee) while the family dogs Stella and Cosmo, look on and wait their turn.

“When you give the best love, everyone wants in on it,” Dewan wrote. She finished the sentiment with a note to Kazee, adding, “@stevekazee you are everything.”

The couple welcomed Callum back on March 6 with, naturally, an Instagram post.

“And just like that, our hearts exploded into all of eternity and beyond. Welcome to the world you little angel!” she wrote.

Dewan also shares a daughter, Everly, with ex-husband Channing Tatum.