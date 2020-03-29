Jenelle Evans thinks its unfair that MTV fired her instead of Amber Portwood. Check out what she had to say.

The 28 year old, Jenelle Evans feels like she has been chewed up and spit by MTV. On the other hand, her former co-star , Amber Portwood (29) is still there. She has discussed about this with her old producers several times. And they justify themselves saying that she was not fired, they just didn’t choose her for a single season.

And when asked about Amber’s situation, they said that he did not leave the paper trail as she did. The actress thinks that they find her as a culprit for her husband’s deeds. And she feels that she hasn’t done anything wrong.

The Teen Mom 2 had Jenelle as an important part since 2011. And suddenly one day she was removed from her job. This happened sometimes after her soon to be ex husband, David Eason ( 31) shooted and killed Nugget. He was their own pet bulldog.

This incident happened in April 2019 and the legal case about the same went on for some months. This even led the couple to lose their kids, Ensley and Kaiser. Moreover, her eldest sone, Jace stays with her parents. Never was David charged with any such crime. But Amber was. She also left the paper trails in her room, which further got released online.

She was really upset with the streaming service’s act and referred the video due to which, Amber got arrested once, due to domestic battery.

On the other hand, Amber came up to the rescue and showcased her sword to the online viewers. She bragged that her video has her saying ” Mother Goddess ” as soon as the incident with Andrew happened.

It was a very upsetting situation for Jenelle.