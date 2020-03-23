jenelle-evans-talks-about-her-struggle-with-depression-in-the-spotlight

There isn’t one star of the original Teen Mom series that haven’t had their fair amount of public drama. Jenelle Evans may be one of the most controversial members of the cast.

Although she seems to be self-aware that she hasn’t made the best decisions when it comes to choosing a mate, she still struggles from the scrutiny she is under by people who watch the show.

After getting her kids temporarily taken away and putting out a restraining order out on her estranged ex-husband, it seems that the two may be reconciling romantically.

They both have tried to keep the narrative sounding like they are simply trying their best to co-parent the kids they share but the two have often been spotted out without the kids.

Recently, the reality star opened up about the depression and anxiety she deals with from receiving nasty comments from trolls.

She appeared on the Dumb Blonde podcast where she explained: ‘A lot lately, because since I’ve been off TV, it seems like everyone is wanting to know about my life 10 times harder. I’m just sitting here like, doing what I want to do and trying to lay low. And it’s not working out, because everyone is trying to dig. Sometimes it’s bad. Sometimes it gets to you really bad.’

She explains how she copes with it.

‘You’ve just got to ignore all of it and you literally just have to put down your phone and focus on something else.’

Evans also talked about what she plans to do once her contract with the show expires in April.

‘I will do MTV stuff, but I don’t want to do it under the Teen Mom name anymore. I want to be my own person, do my own thing. I want to be known as Jenelle Eason, not Jenelle Eason from Teen Mom.’

She went on to say that her experience on the show is both positive and negative.



