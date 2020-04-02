jemimah-rodrigues’-“busting-moves-with-off-duty-security-guard”-get-kartik-aaryan’s-attention

The ICC tweeted a video of India player Jemimah Rodrigues shaking legs with a security guard. © Twitter

With a narrow three-run win over New Zealand, the Indian women’s team became the first team to qualify for the semi-finals of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in Australia. After the match, Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan posted a video of Indian batter Jemimah Rodrigues shaking a leg with an “off-duty security guard”. Sharing the video, which was initially posted by ICC before the match, on his Twitter handle, Kartik Aaryan revealed that the right-handed batter is his “favourite cricketer”. Like a true fan, he asked Jemimah to bring the World Cup trophy home. “My favourite cricketer aces #HaanMainGalat !! Bring the cup home Jemi. And by popular demand also bring Security Ji to bollywood,” Kartik captioned the video on Twitter.

My favourite cricketer aces #HaanMainGalat !! Bring the cup home Jemi

And by popular demand also bring Security Ji to bollywood https://t.co/YSCceAP6E7

— Kartik Aaryan (@TheAaryanKartik) February 27, 2020

The video which shows Jemimah dancing on a hit number “Haan Main Galat” from Kartik Aaryan’s latest release Love Aaj Kal was initially posted by ICC on their various social media platforms, including Twitter and Instagram.”Yes, @JemiRodrigues! Busting moves with an off-duty security guard at the #T20WorldCup,” ICC tweeted.The 19-year-old cricketer, after making her international debut in 2018 has since then went on to become an integral part of the Indian cricket team.Jemimah made her Twenty20 International (T20I) debut against South Africa in February 2018. In the 42 T20Is, she has 915 runs, scored at an average of close to 27.In the ongoing World Cup, India have won all three group games so far and are comfortably placed on the top of the Group A standings, which includes defending champions Australia, New Zealand, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh.India began their campaign against Australia and won it thanks to a magical spell of leg-spinner Poonam Yadav. In that game, Jemimah scored 26 runs.In the next game against Bangladesh, she scored crucial 34 runs, helping India post tournament’s highest total. India won the match by 18 runs for their second successive victory.