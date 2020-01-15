jeffrey-epstein-used-database-to-keep-track-of-his-‘numerous’-victims

January 15, 2020 | 2: 51pm | Updated January 15, 2020 | 2: 55pm

Facilities at Little St. James Island, one of the properties of financier Jeffrey Epstein. REUTERS

Jeffrey Epstein AP

Pedophile Jeffrey Epstein kept a harem of abused and trafficked girls as young as 11 that was so large he needed a computer system to keep track of them, according to a new lawsuit against his estate, reports said Wednesday.

The papers, filed by Virgin Islands’ Attorney General Denise George, also allege that Epstein abused victims as recently as 2018 — expanding the scope of his abuse by 13 years.

Epstein’s criminal activity between 2001 and 2018 “facilitated… the sexual molestation and exploitation of numerous girls,” on his two private islands, Little Saint James and Great Saint James, the papers say, according to NBC.

The Caribbean locale is now seeking the forfeiture of both of the islands, and could disburse Epstein’s remaining $500 million in assets to girls and women he abused in the region, The New York Times reported.





He even kept a computer database to track where the women and girls were and who was available, the Times reported.

Epstein, who’d been facing a criminal probe in New York before his apparent suicide in a Manhattan jail cell last year, had only been accused of abusing girls up until 2005. The lawsuit filed by George expands his alleged abuse by 13 years.

The suit argues Epstein ran a decades-long sex trafficking scheme from his private Caribbean estates where minors were “lured and recruited” to travel to the islands under fake modeling visas and were then raped and abused by Epstein and his associates, according to NBC and The Times.

One of the victims, according to the suit, attempted to escape Epstein’s island by swimming away after she was forced into sex acts with one of Epstein’s co-conspirators, according to The Times.

The victim was ultimately found and then held hostage, stripped of her passport, following her attempted escape, the outlet reported.

A call to Darren K Indyke, Epstein’s executor, was not returned.