jeffrey-epstein-left-a-note-complaining-of-prison-conditions-as-images-released-of-nooses-in-cell

Jeffrey Epstein left a note complaining about his prison conditions and fashioned multiple nooses out of bed sheets, new images have revealed.

The 66-year-old convicted sex offender was found dead in his Manhattan jail cell in August while awaiting trial on new sex trafficking charges.

Pictures of the scene taken by the New York medical examiner’s office showed Epstein’s cell littered with multiple prescription pill bottles, electrical cords and enough bed sheets for several inmates covering the floor.

According to CBS News, which first obtained the images, the wealthy financier also left a note complaining about the conditions within the prison, including being sent burnt food and having “giant bugs crawling over my hands”. “No fun,” he added, underlining the words.

Epstein also claimed in the note that one guard left him “in a locked shower stall for one hour”.

The trove of evidence also included graphic images of Epstein’s corpse showing a severe neck injury and his broken hyoid bone which had been fractured in three places.