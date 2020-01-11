jeffree-star-splits-from-boyfriend-nathan-schwandt-after-five-years

Jeffree Star has confirmed his split from his boyfriend Nathan Schwandt after being surrounded by fan speculation.

Uploading a video titled We broke up, Jeffree explained to fans: ‘We are a few weeks of me and Nathan no longer being together and I don’t even know where to begin.

‘There’s no easy way to say this but we did break up. I’ve used a lot of this time of silence to just try to heal, we’re both in a state of shock, I’m devastated, I’m so sad and the love of my life is no longer…I don’t wake up to him anymore. He’s no longer here every morning.’

The beauty guru added that he’s in ‘a state of shock’ explained he’s taken some time ‘to heal’, after being inactive on social media for a few days.

Jeffree and Nate had been together for five years and recently bought their ‘dream house’ together in LA.

