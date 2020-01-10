jeffree-star-sharing-relationship-online-‘undoubtedly-added-pressure’-amid-split-rumours

Jeffree Star and his boyfriend Nathan Schwandt have been facing rumours about a split, with fans worried about the pair.

Nothing has been confirmed, but viewers have been expressing their concerns after the beauty guru removed a line about Nate from his Instagram bio and cancelled some upcoming appearances for ‘unforseen personal reasons’.

Nate has also deleted his social media.

The couple, who have been dating for five years, have always happily shared their relationship online, with Jeffree uploading Q and A videos and tags with his beau.

However, with fans getting so invested in YouTubers’ relationships, sharing them online might not always be the best option.

Match’s dating expert, Hayley Quinn, explained to Metro.co.uk: ‘We officially live in the era of the Insta-couple where relationships are lived out under the watch of hoards of followers, and where every moment between the couple is curated and documented.

‘Whilst sharing your relationship online may start as an act of devotion (and be lucrative too) this undoubtedly puts additional pressure on a couple. All relationships face ups and downs, which can be at odds with attempting to maintain a perfect image of a relationship.

‘What’s more, when the relationship faces real problems, fans can scrutinise every status post, and story (or lack thereof) and begin to comment on the relationship before you may have figured out yourself what you want.

‘Before you know it, the relationship isn’t just between the two people, but becomes part of a public discussion and commentary; where alongside trying to work out if you want to stay together, you have the added pressure of explaining your innermost thoughts to your fans.

‘This can all be at loggerheads with having real emotional intimacy between you.

‘My advice would be to prioritise your committed relationship in the real world; and carve out a happy private life that is separate from any public image.’

The YouTube couple first met in 2014, after Nate messaged Jeffree on Instagram. They hit it off immediately and have been together ever since.

Jeffree has been largely inactive on social media recently, only breaking his silence to tweet and delete a cryptic message about ‘stopping the pain.’

Fans have understandably been concerned, with many sending the star messages of support.





