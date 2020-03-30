jeffree-star-reveals-that-the-video-where-he-gave-nathan-schwandt-an-aston-martin-was-all-fake!-check-out-for-all-details-in-this-article.

Jeffree Star, a 34 year old makeup expert and a YouTuber, confirmed in January 2020 that he broke up with Nathan Schwandt. Last year he uploaded a video on YouTube which showed him gifting a new lime-colored Aston Martin to Nathan Schwandt. But recently he changed the title and description of the video to hint the fact that the video was actually fake.

This was confirmed by Jeffree Star in a recent YouTube video where he said,”I did change the title, I wrote a little description and then I ended up changing it again. And I’m sure you guys are not surprised, but this car was always my car. I paid for it. It was in my name for months and then we filmed that video. I always have dreamed about having an Aston Martin. I used to watch 007 movies as a kid. I was like James Bond—oh my God, in the silver Aston—so I always wanted one.I got one and we had a moment where we were like, ‘Oh my God, let’s create a video and just kind of like do fish out of water and make something up.’ I regret saying that because I don’t want anyone to ever have doubt, like, ‘Oh my God, did Jeffree fake like X, Y and Z?’

And it’s like, you all know my relationship was very real, and I think I acted out because I am kinda going through it. There’s a lot of stuff, really dark, ugly stuff happening behind the scenes since the breakup. I’ve been devastated, honestly.I don’t want to say that because I’m afraid of being degraded online, I’m afraid of people misconstruing what I’m saying and going with it somewhere else.

So I’ve been going through it. I really have, and I haven’t told anyone that, I haven’t invented or said a word, but it’s been rough.It’s been really overwhelming. So I can’t believe I’m dealing with stuff like this…it’s truly scary sometimes.”