jeffree-star-responds-to-nathan-schwandt-reconciliation-rumours-as-they-reunite-after-split

Jeffree Star has clapped back at rumours he’s back together with ex-boyfriend Nathan Schwandt after they were seen appearing to hang out together this weekend.

In his latest YouTube video, Jeffree confirmed that he and Nathan had split after five years together.

But hours later, Nathan popped up in a photo in Jeffree’s Instagram stories where he can be seen sitting in the YouTuber’s kitchen.

‘Nate was being a dog dad all day,’ Jeffree captioned the photo.

It sparked rumours they had reconciled but Jeffree slammed the claims, insisting Nathan was merely watching their dogs.

‘I was in Orange County which is an hour and a half away from where I live in Hidden Hills and I was visiting my grandma Mary. Grandma Mary turns 103 this July and I don’t know how long she has left so I’ve been visiting her a lot,’ Jeffree explained.

‘Instead of having my security guards or my team watch my dogs, why not have Nathan who raised them with me for years watch them instead.’

Jeffree, 32, also hit back at reports that Nathan had moved on from their split already and was seen with a woman.

‘I’m like, you guys, do you think me and him want to date anyone else right now? Do you think that’s on our minds? I’m on day 10 of crying my eyes out,’ Jeffree hit back.

Expressing his heartbreak over their split, the beauty guru said: ‘I’m emotionally-drained… This is really rough, I just wanted to put the record straight because people aren’t going to disrespect him, you’re not going to disrespect me. This has all just been a lot for me emotionally, mentally.’

He then revealed Nathan was still in the house and was going to say goodbye to him.

In his YouTube video, titled We Broke Up, Jeffree confirmed they were no longer together and described Nathan as ‘the love of my life’.

‘Nathan is the only man that I’ve ever been in love with. I know he’s not here today but he wanted to say hi and send his love to everyone,’ he explained.

‘We still haven’t even fully processed that…because this lifestyle is so crazy. Me and him have never just sat down and processed our emotions. We’re both broken.’





