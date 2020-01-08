jeffree-star-fans-think-youtuber-has-split-from-boyfriend-nate-schwandt-after-five-years

Some Jeffree Star fans are convinced the YouTuber has split from his boyfriend Nate Schwandt after five years together.

The beauty guru, who has a following of more than 17 million, has previously seemed on cloud nine in his relationship, with the pair even moving into an enormous new mansion recently.

However, fans are worried something’s amiss.

The 34-year-old has been pretty inactive on social media, only tweeting the occasional dog photo or reply to fans. He always used to have the phrase ‘wife of Nathan’ in his Instagram bio, but has since removed it.

Jeffree has also cancelled his makeup masterclasses with his friend Mmmmitchell for ‘unforeseen personal reasons.’

Tour organiser Tatti Lashes broke the news, explaining in a statement: ‘It is with a heavy heart that we must regretfully inform you that due to unforeseen personal reasons, Jeffree Star is unable to travel to Europe to take part in the upcoming Jeffree Star x MMMMitchell Masterclass tour presented by Tatti Lashes.

‘All four dates commencing from 10th January 2020 in Dublin, Amsterdam, Newcastle and Liverpool will unfortunately now not be taking place.’

Mitchell said on his Instagram Stories: ‘I feel so many emotions because I feel so upset that the tour’s not going ahead, but I also feel upset because my friend’s upset.

‘The worst part is that it really can’t be helped and these feelings that Jeffree is feeling, I wish that I could just make them go away.’

Nate, meanwhile, has deleted his social media.

Worried fans have been taking to Twitter, with one writing: ‘Pause WW3, jeffree star and Nate probably broke up.’

‘The world is super scary right now. Then I read that Jeffree Star & Nate possibly broke up (rumors) and my heart just sunk,’ another added. ‘I am hoping it isn’t true, I don’t feel it is but it’s 2020. Shappens.’

‘If NATE SCHWANDT AND JEFFREE STAR BROKE UP… then love isn’t real and theres no hope for the rest of us,’ one more said.

Neither Jeffree nor Nate have addressed the rumours and their absence from social media could be down to other factors.

Late last year, the pair’s dog Daddy tragically died following surgery complications with Jeffree sharing an emotional tribute.

He tweeted: ‘#RIPDaddyStar. With heavy hearts we have to share the devastating news that our dog Daddy passed away early this morning.

‘His body couldn’t handle the surgery the complications of his medical condition. I can’t put into words how much we love our pets and how much this hurts.’

Metro.co.uk has contacted reps for Jeffree for comment.





