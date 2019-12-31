jeff-reine-adelaide-accepts-responsibility-for-failing-to-make-the-grade-at-arsenal

Jeff Reine-Adelaide blamed himself and a lack of opportunities to prove himself at Arsenal for his failure to carve out a career at the Emirates.

Arsene Wenger signed the youngster in 2015 and earmarked the then teenager as a future superstar at the club.

But after making just eight senior appearances for Arsenal, Reine-Adelaide was sold to French side Angers in 2018 and had to restart his career back in France.

Now aged 21, the midfielder opened up on his struggles at Arsenal.

‘There were several circumstances. When I had the opportunity to get playing time, I achieved good and bad performances,’ he told Lyon Capitale.

‘So it’s my fault, I must admit because I wasn’t always good. However, I didn’t really have a chance.

‘I played for the cup matches, with players who didn’t know each other very well… It was complicated.

‘Afterwards, you must never cry over your fate; you must raise your head.’

Reine-Adelaide flourished at Angers and earned a switch to Lyon during the summer.

Wenger left Arsenal in the summer of 2018, but once described Reine-Adelaide as ‘something special’.

Arsenal fans may soon be ruing their decision to sell Reine-Adelaide, but the Gunners already have one French talent in their midfield.

Matteo Guendouzi has impressed since joining the club in 2018 and new boss Mikel Arteta will be hoping to get the best out of the developing 20-year-old.

