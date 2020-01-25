jeff-lynne’s-elo-announce-2020-tour-dates

Jeff Lynne’s ELO have announced a new tour to take place across the UK and Europe later this year.

The rock outfit will hit the road in support of their latest album ‘From Out Of Nowhere’, which was released in November 2019. In a statement, Lynne told fans: “The audiences in the UK and Europe were so good. We’re looking forward to bringing a new show and some musical surprises this fall. I can’t wait.”

ELO will begin the tour in Oslo on September 19 before trekking across Europe. They will arrive in the UK on October 5 when they headline the first of two nights at London’s O2 Arena. Tickets for the shows will go on general sale at 9am on January 31.

ELO full tour dates 2020:

SEPTEMBER

19 – Oslo, Norway, Telenor Arena



21 – Stockholm, Sweden, Ericsson Globe Arena



23 – Herning, Denmark, Jyske Bank Boxen



26 – Hamburg, Germany, Barclaycard Arena



27 – Berlin, Germany, Mercedes-Benz Arena



29 – Cologne, Germany, Lanxess Arena



30 – Munich, Germany, Olympiahalle

OCTOBER

2 – Amsterdam, Netherlands, Ziggo Dome



5 – London, UK, O2 Arena



6 – London, UK, O2 Arena



11 – Birmingham, UK, Arena Birmingham



16 – Manchester, UK, Manchester Arena



18 – Belfast, Ireland, SSE Arena



19 – Dublin, Ireland, 3Arena



21 – Glasgow, UK, SSE Hydro Arena

ELO reunited in 2014 and headlined a huge show in London’s Hyde Park that same year. Since then, they’ve released two albums including ‘From Out Of Nowhere’.