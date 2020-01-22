Jeff Bezos hack: How MBS did it – and why he thought he could get away with it

Mohammed bin Salman could be forgiven for thinking there was no one who could touch him.

It was May 1, 2018 and the world was beating a path to the gilded doors of the 32-year-old’s palace in Riyadh.

A year earlier his father had abruptly promoted him to crown prince and heir to the throne. He had just returned from a much-heralded trip to America where he was fêted by Hollywood stars, US politicians, and Silicon Valley leaders.

His Vision 2030, imagining an economically dynamic Saudi Arabia guided by a tolerant form of Islam, was being praised as a blueprint for a new Middle East.

It was in this spirit of confidence that Prince Mohammed pressed send on WhatsApp, delivering a video on Saudi internet usage allegedly encrypted with spyware to the personal iPhone X of Jeff Bezos, the world’s wealthiest person.

But the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia would soon find he had met his match in a man whose corporate empire stretches to almost every corner of the planet and is prepared to use his unimaginable fortune to stand up to even the most powerful of rulers.

Nearly two years later, Prince Mohammed’s global reputation is in tatters thanks largely to Mr Bezos’ forces which have marshaled against him.