jeannie-mai’s-boyfriend,-jeezy,-happily-reviews-her-salad-in-new-video-that-lands-‘the-real’s-co-host-in-trouble

The Real‘s Jeannie Mai has confirmed that she is quarantining with her boyfriend, Jeezy, with the sweetest video.

The fashionista recently took to social media, where she showed off her cooking skills for the famous rapper from Atlanta.

Jeannie prepared a spicy cumber salad for her man who did a brief review of the meal and said he enjoyed it because it was done with love. Many fans enjoyed the video and had a field day with the play of words.

One person had this joke: “The caption + emojis had me really wondering what salad he was going to be reviewing. I’m going to try this!! 🔥I love spicy food, especially when it’s light like this!”

This follower wrote: “That cucumber looks good right about now 😂. I didn’t get that very last spice you used, that you said the fruit lady on the side of the road uses..K it looks delicious. But also how are your nails still bomb during quarantine???+ maybe she got them done the very last day before the world ended. that’s what I did.🥳”

Another commenter stated: “Wtf with that knife?! Are you going to machete your way through the woods after? Always love your cultural awareness esp of the Fruteras/Fruteros as they prep fresh fruit with “chile, sal y limon” 🌶❤ your pronunciation on point Jeannie.😉👌🏾”

This social media user added: “Dear Jeannie Mai, aka @thejeanniemai Ummmmm, after seeing you pull out the Cucumbers from the Fridge Vegetables Drawer.😳 I decided not to look anymore at what you were about to do with them. Have a Great Meal of Cucumbers and Sausage. 😂😂😂😂😂”

One follower called her out: “You can’t keep fixing your hair & touching the food. It defeats the purpose of washing your hands 🤣 Y’all so cute tho. 😍”

Another backer said: “Are you a psychiatrist? Are you me? Do you know every single case of OCD? Do you even really know exactly what OCD is? You don’t know what I’ve been diagnosed with, and one person’s OCD will not look identical to the next person’s. I don’t have a fear of someone touching their hair while cooking. That does not bother me. When I saw her do that, it did not trigger me at all. I guess I better tell my physician that I no longer have OCD since I did not get triggered by Jeannie Mai touching her hair while cooking. 🙄”

