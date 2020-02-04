jayde-adams-review:-original-and-sharp-tongued-take-on-fourth-wave-feminism

Going Out in London Discover

If you’ve seen Jayde Adams dressed like an explosion in a day-glo paint factory on Channel 4’s Crazy Delicious you may not recognise her onstage. In The Ballad Of Kylie Jenner’s Old Face she sports neat hair, a turtleneck and wants to discuss feminism seriously. Apparently we are in its fourth wave, which “often smells like sourdough”. So maybe not entirely seriously.

This is a departure for the garrulous Bristolian, in which she explores body fascism and how Beyoncé might not be the role model some think she is. What has not changed is her sharp tongue, particularly when recalling being trolled by Little Mix fans. With the aid of screenshots she dissects the pressures on women to follow trends. It is not an earth-shatteringly profound insight but Adams conveys ideas in a way that feel original as well as funny.

There is candour too. Most powerfully, in her unflinching anecdote about a visit to an elegant Parisian eatery where she was treated with withering condescension by the maître d’. The routine is a damning indictment of how people are judged by class and appearance.

It is time to take Adams seriously. But you are also allowed to laugh. In fact, you probably won’t be able to stop.

Until Saturday (020 7478 0100, sohotheatre.com)

