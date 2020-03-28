jayaram’s-daughter-malavika-getting-married?-fans-can’t-keep-calm-as-haldi-pictures-go-viral!

|

Published: Saturday, March 28, 2020, 15: 36 [IST]

Jayaram and wife Parvathy have always been close to the hearts of Malayalees, and are undoubtedly one of the most celebrated couples of the industry. The actors’ children, Kalidas and Malavika didn’t take much time to become household names. The former, who made his lead debut in Poomaram, is well-known for his Ente Veedu Appuvinteyum. The movie had him playing the role of Jayaram’s son and had also bagged him National Award for the year 2003. Well, Malavika Jayaram, who has chosen a career in modeling, unlike her family, has grabbed all attention from the netizens for a picture that is going viral on social media. The fashionista looks ethereal as she dons a yellow outfit. Malavika can be seen posing with her million-dollar smile with dimples in an event that seems like a Haldi ceremony. She completed her look with a simple mangtika Well, the pictures she has shared on her Instagram handle have left her fans in awe of her beauty and also has left them wondering if she is gearing up for her marriage. Well, the caption on the picture has put a full stop to all the rumours as she revealed that the pics were taken from an ad shoot for a popular brand in Kerala. She has also mentioned the quarantine caption of ‘stay home, stay safe’. Prithviraj, Indrajith, Jayasurya, & Narain Have A ‘Classmates’ Reunion: Pictures Go Viral!